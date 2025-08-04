Haris Rauf's Epic Fail While Attempting 'Farming Aura' Trend Celebration is Hilarious | WATCH VIDEO

WI vs Pak: After months of embarrassment, there was finally something to smile for the Pakistani cricket fans as the national side beat West Indies in a three-match T20I series. Pakistan won the final T20I by 13 runs to clinch the series. Despite the win, Haris Rauf's celebration caught attention. The incident transpired in the fifth over when Rauf picked up the crucial wicket of Jewel Andrew for 24. The West Indies wicketkeeper was going strong as he had got his side off to a good start when he perished.

Realising the importance of the wicket, Rauf did the trending ‘farming aura’ celebration. Unfortunately, he could not do it well and it turned out to be an epic fail.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Rauf had an average day with the ball in the final T20I where he conceded 34 runs and picked up one wicket. One reckons he was a tad-bit expensive.

‘Complete team performance’

Claiming that it was a ‘complete team performance’, Agha said that moving forward they would try and keep improving.