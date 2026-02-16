'Pakistan Far Behind India': Mohammad Hafeez Accepts Reality; Lambasts Salman Agha

India vs Pakistan: It was a night to forget for Pakistan in Colombo as they were beaten by 61 runs by India in the T20 World Cup. All the hype came to nothing as Pakistan could not pose a challenge whatsoever to India, who were way more superior. Captain Salman Agha is getting blasted after his side lost. Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez is the latest to launch a scathing attack on Agha. Admitting that Pakistan is far behind India, Hafeez asked Agha to accept the blunders during the game.

‘Pakistan are far behind’

“To sum up the entire thing, we are very, very far behind India in terms of cricket, and we should accept that. There should be no embarrassment in that. This has happened because they set their standards very high. They wanted to beat Australia in Australia and England in England. But we never did that,” Hafeez said on Tapmad.

“In this match, we made tactical blunders and underutilised our resources. You (Salman) bowled two overs with the new ball and saw there was assistance for finger spinners. You picked up a wicket and conceded just 10 runs. Then why didn’t you bowl a third over? Why bring in a mystery spinner who was not getting anything from that pitch?” he added.

Will Pakistan Qualify For Super 8?

The Men in Green can still make it to the Super 8 despite the loss against India. They have one group-stage game remaining against Namibia. They would need to beat Namibia to seal a Super 8 spot. The Men in Green would be favourites to win against Namibia.