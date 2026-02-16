WATCH | 'Drop Shaheen, Drop Babar': Shahid Afridi Almost in Tears After India Hammer Pakistan in T20 World Cup in Colombo

India vs Pakistan: The Men in Green were beaten black and blue by India on Sunday in Colombo in a group-stage T20 World Cup game. There was massive hype ahead of the game which literally meant nothing as the Men in Blue won the game by 61 runs. What was expected to be a keenly-contested affair turned out to be an anti-climax.

Following the loss, the team is facing a lot of criticism from all quarters. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has now given his two cents after the match. As per Afridi, the team management should consider dropping Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam and also Shadab Khan. Afridi reckons the Men in Green should back new faces in their last group-stage game against Namibia.

'Drop Shaheen, Drop Babar'

"Drop Shaheen, drop Shadab, and drop Babar. They've always let us down in crucial big games. Try fresh faces against Namibia and give the new players a chance to build confidence," Afridi said on a Pakistan channel.

It would now be interesting to see if Pakistan actually contemplate taking Afridi's suggestion in the middle of a tournament. While it looks unlikely to happen, it is clear Pakistan have to win their last group0stage match against Namibia to seal a berth for the Super 8 stage. In case they lose, they could be out of the T20 WC.

