Pakistan Globally SHAMED, Again; Cricketer Penalised For Misbehavior With Female Hotel Staff During T20 WC Campaign

T20 World Cup: Pakistan has again been shamed at the global stage! Seems like such shaming and humiliation does not bother them anymore. The latest is that a Pakistan cricketer has been reprimanded for misbehaving with a female hotel staff in Sri Lanka. The player has not been named by the Pakistan Cricket Board, but has been fined already. As per a report on Telecom Asia Sport, the incident took place before Pakistan's final Super 8 game against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Player Not Named by PCB

"Before Pakistan's last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member," sources told Telecom Asia Sport. "The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came to her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema," the report said, quoting team sources.

"The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour," the report added.

Advertisement

Despite winning their final Super 8 game against Sri Lanka by five runs, Pakistan could not make the final four. They were knocked out based on their Net Run Rate.

Advertisement

Unnamed Player to Appear Before PCB