Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer; Matchup India Would Fear During T20 WC Semi-Final vs England

Ind vs Eng: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India versus England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. With a berth in the final at stake, it is all to play for. Ahead of the crucial game, both sides would have done their homework - in terms of strategies, matchups. In T20I cricket, matchups play a decisive role and we have seen it for years in the IPL. Even today, when the two sides meet - a number of matchups would be at play.

Samson vs Archer

Sanju Samson has been in top-form following his match-winning 97* off 50 balls against West Indies. He would be high on confidence and his wicket would be a prized scalp. For England, they can get Jofra Archer to bowl to Samson. The England pacer has dismissed Samson on three occasions in T20Is. To be precise, in 23 balls - Samson has scored 25 runs of him. This clearly shows that Archer has the edge.

And this also means that it could be edge of the seat action inside the powerplay when India is batting.

Win The Toss And…

It is going to be a tricky one at the toss. Ideally, both captains would like to lose it. The prediction is that the team winning the toss may opt to bat first considering this is a knockout game and scoreboard pressure is bound to be there. The point is that both sides have ample quality and hence toss should not affect their respective gameplans.

