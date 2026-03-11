Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Ban vs Pak Online And on TV Live

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash, Shaheen Shah Afridi's Pakistan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Bangladesh are all set to face off in a three-match ODI series to be held from March 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. For both sides, it would be an opportunity to prep for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Also, getting off to a winning start would be the key and hence the clash would be well-contested.

While Pakistan may start favourites, but Bangladesh have a formidable side as well.

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has said that this series would be a test for youngsters. On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons confirmed that veteran batter Litton Das will bat at No. 5, bringing experience and stability to the middle order in the 50-over format.

BAN vs PAK: Streaming Details

Where is the ODI series between Bangladesh-Pakistan be played?

The Bangladesh versus Pakistan ODI series would be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series live?

Matches in the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 1:45 PM IST and 2:15 PM local time.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series live?

There is no live telecast of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Fancode.

BAN vs PAK Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana