Pakistan HUMILIATED, Again! Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi Caught Ball Tampering in PSL 2026 Stirs Fresh Controversy | WATCH

PSL 2026: In what would come as a matter of embarrassment, Pakistan cricketers Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi were caught ball-tampering on camera. The players were caught doing that on camera during a Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. It was the Qalandars who were accused of tampering the ball. The incident took place just before the final over when the game got tense. The over was eventually bowled by Haris Rauf who initially had 14 runs to defend, but after five penalty runs, it brought the target down to nine.

It was umpire Faisal Afridi who saw Fakhar and Shaheen interact closely and that is when he asked for the ball to have a look at it. What followed was a lengthy chat between Shaheen and square-leg umpire Sharfuddoula after which five runs were docked.

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The ball was changed and that irked Qalandars captain Shaheen who refuted the call. Eventually, the Kings won the game after Abbas Afridi hit a four and a six to seal it, powering the Kings to their second win. The win ensured that the Kings move to the top of the table.

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‘Tried to use my strengths’

Adam Zampa was the star of the show for the Kings as he picked up two wickets conceding merely 11 runs in his quoata of four overs. His good show with the ball also earned him the player of the match award.

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