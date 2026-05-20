Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a Virat Kohli Fan? RR Star's Latest Move After Win Over LSG in IPL 2026 Proves it | WATCH

RR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Seems like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a Virat Kohli fan. The Royals star made it evident after Rajasthan beat Lucknow at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan beat Lucknow by seven wickets to take a step closer to playoffs. Sooryavanshi was the star of the show for Rajasthan as he hammered a surreal 38-ball 93. The knock was laced with 10 sixes and as expected, he was awarded the Player of the Match. But what proves that Sooryavanshi is a Kohli fan?

After the game on Tuesday, IPL shared a clip on it's official social media channel where one can see Kohli's sign on Sooryavanshi's match cap. IPL shared the clip with the caption: ‘Channeling special wishes from the legend into pure fuel.’ Here is the viral clip.

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At the post-match presentation, he spoke about trying to bat long as the strip was a good one.

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"Nothing much. I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn’t rush too much at the start, I should take some time and if I bat for a longer period, it’s going to help the batter at the other end as well," he said at the post-match presentation.

Sooryavanshi got off to a slow start, managing just 5 off 10 balls, before shifting gears and hitting towering sixes at will. The innings should give the youngster a huge confidence boost.

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