Pakistan's Hypocrisy Exposed: Pak News Portal Promotes IPL 2025 Gambling Ad Featuring Ravi Shastri

A leading Pakistan news website has used the IPL and Ravi Shastri to promote gambling. | Image: PTI/GROK AI

India's swift response to Pakistani terrorism in the form of 'Operation Sindoor' and the valiant defence put up by India's military in the face of repeated encroachment attempts ensured that Pakistan did not have a leg to stand on internationally.

Despite that, the bluster coming from the other side of the border has not stopped - even though India's action ensured that Pakistan's talk did not translate into anything substantial.

And in yet another embarrassing moment for Pakistan, a leading news portal in the country has been found promoting gambling that involves the Indian Premier League and former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri.

Stake Ad Leaves Pak Red-faced

On the homepage of Pakistani news website Dawn, an ad can be seen of noted gambling website Stake that clearly features an IPL 2025 mention.

Screengrab of Dawn's website promoting gambling featuring the IPL | Image: DAWN

The app is promoting cricket betting but it clearly mentions 'IPL 2025' right next to that, in a clear and obvious bid to cash in on the Indian league's popularity.

All it does is reinforce the fact that the IPL is a superior league, as it is being used in a blatant and brazen manner to try and sell a betting service to the citizens of Pakistan.

This is despite the fact that there is cricket action taking place elsewhere in the world, yet it is only the IPL that is being used in a bid to garner attention.

Stake: A Brief Look At Its History

Stake is a betting company that launched in 2017 and is a cryptocurrency-based online casino that promotes betting in multiple nations around the world.

The company has also struck deals with multiple renowned personalities, including online streamers and rapper-musician Drake.