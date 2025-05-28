Ahead Of England Tour, Shardul Thakur Reveals What Makes Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant A Unique Pair: 'This Is Their USP'

Shubman Gill will have a tough task to cut out when the Indian team take on England in a five-match Test series, This upcoming series will mark a new era under the leadership of Gill.

Shubman Gill To Navigate Indian Test Team Through Transition Phase

The Gujarat Titans captain has been named as Rohit Sharma's successor in the long format, while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy in Test cricket. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hung up their boots, and the Indian team will usher in a new era under Gill and Pant. Selectors named a relatively young squad for the England tour, and the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh will be in focus.

Shardul Thakur Opens Up On Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant

Shardul Thakur has also made his return to the Indian Test team after a long period. The bowling all-rounder last played against South Africa in 2023 and is expected to play a more prominent role this season. The 33-year-old has played all three Test captains, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and will play under the 4th captain. In an interaction with RevSportz, he has opened up on what makes Gill and Pant a unique opening pair.

“They both are big players and the future of India for sure. They are very different in character – where Shubman is very serious and calm, a composed kind of person when it comes to the game, and Rishabh is a funny and lively guy. But this again is their USP in their own way. They have contributed to the game on the biggest and most crucial stages, and that makes them very promising players for the future of India.”