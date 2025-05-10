Pakistan in For More Embarrassment Amid War With India; UAE May Snub PCB's Request of Hosting PSL 2025 in Dubai

India-Pakistan War: The Pakistan Cricket Board suspended the Pakistan Super League in the wake of India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’. Soon after suspending the T20 tournament, the PCB claimed that they would be shifting the tournament to Dubai. But, what about the UAE government - will they permit Pakistan to host the remainder of the league? Reports claim the UAE government has declined PCB's proposal. But again, it cannot be confirmed at the moment. It is reportedly believed that the UAE government is wary about the situation and hence will in all probability decline PCB.

UAE would also take into consideration their good relation with India and hence would not like to offend them by allowing PSL 2025 to happen on their soil. This would be a major setback for Pakistan as a country as they are dealing with heavy financial losses everyday.

‘ECB has enjoyed a strong relationship with BCCI’

“The Emirates Cricket Board has enjoyed a strong relationship with BCCI in recent years having hosted the ‘India’ edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, editions of the IPL as well as India matches during ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a source in ECB was quoted by the Indian Express.

“The UAE has a diverse South Asian population which enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities,” the same source added as quoted by IE.

ICC HQ in Dubai

For the unversed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters are in Dubai of which Jay Shah is the President.