Pakistan Players' Bizarre Call Over ICC T20 World Cup Participation After PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi's Closed-Door Meeting

ICC T20 World Cup: There is still much uncertainty over Pakistan Cricket Board's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. While the world waits on to see what Pakistan eventually does, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reportedly had a closed-door meeting with the players recently after Bangladesh's boycott.

‘Waiting for the government’s advice’

For the unversed, PCB announced their T20 WC squad, but Naqvi has constantly maintained that it is no guarantee that they will feature in the marquee event. Naqvi made it clear that the final call would be taken by the government.

“We are waiting for the government’s advice, and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi told the players and head coach Mike Hesson during the discussion in Lahore.

The latest is that Pakistan cricketers it is understood are backing the government's stance. As per the players, they will abide by whatever the government decides.

‘We stand with you’

“We stand with you on whatever decision you and the government take,” the players reportedly said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pakistan are set to play all their games in Sri Lanka and in case they reach the summit clash - they will play the final in Sri Lanka as well. Logically, they do not have solid grounds to actually boycott the marquee event. In case they do for political posturing, the International Cricket Council could penlaise them heavily.