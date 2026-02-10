Pakistan's India T20 World Cup Boycott Threat Was Always a Bluff. Here's Why

India vs Pakistan: Wasn't it always on the cards that Pakistan will make an U-turn? One would be lying if they claim that they reckoned Pakistan would actually boycott their T20 World Cup match against India? It was just a matter of time that they were going to make an U-turn which could be seen from miles away.

The Threat That Scared No One

It was clear that Pakistan Cricket Board have been isolated once all ICC members voted against them when they pretentiously stepped in to support the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It would be fair to say no one trusted Pakistan and saw this ‘U-turn’ coming. And hence some did not even take it seriously.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who has played a lot of cricket and understands cricketing politics in Pakistan better than most, was one of the first to to call the bluff. And as was expected, it happened. Gavaskar had said back then that there is nothing new in Pakistanis making U-turns and he cited examples of their cricketers. As per Gavaskar, it is common for a Pakistani player to retire and then come out of retirement.

It's All About The Optics?

It was always clear that Pakistan were playing for the optics. Do you really think a poverty-ridden country can afford to call off an event which would bring money for them? Just imagine, would any world leader or Prime Minister of a country rise in the Parliament and announce the boycott of a ‘cricket match’, only to retract withing seven days? It is hard to believe such a thing happened in the first place.

It was also expected that when they make the U-turn they will take the high-morale ground claiming that they are reversing their call in the interest of global cricket. It is clear that the U-turn has a price tag attached to that so-called spirit.