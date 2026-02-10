WATCH | ICC Gives PCB Zilch? Mohsin Naqvi's Huge Admission Before Pakistan's T20 WC India Boycott U-Turn

India vs Pakistan: Late on Monday night, the Pakistan government made a stunning U-turn on their India boycott stance at the T20 World Cup. For the unversed, the ICC rejected a total of three demands made by the PCB, one of which was the resumption of bilateral cricket with India. On Monday, after a series of discussions back and forth - the decision was made up and minutes before the news was going to be made official, Naqvi was asked by a journalist over the details of the meeting and did the PCB get any of their demands fulfilled. To that, Naqvi clearly said that PCB has got nothing.

WATCH VIDEO

Mohsin Naqvi: "Bas ab thodi der mein faisla ho jayega." (A decision will be made in just a little while.)

Interviewer: "Acchi khabar aa rahi hai?" (Is good news on the way?)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Hum to har waqt acchi khabar hi dete hain." (We always provide good news.)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Aapne Bangladesh ki statement dekhi hogi. Bangladesh ne request ki hai Pakistan se ki hum match khelein. Definitely, unka saara maamla tay hua hai, tabhi unhone ye request ki hai." (You must have seen Bangladesh's statement. Bangladesh has requested that Pakistan play the match. Clearly, their issues have been resolved; that is why they made this request.)

Interviewer: "Hamne apni kuch baat manwayi hai unse?" (Did we get them to agree to any of our own terms?)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Hamne Bangladesh ke liye stand liya tha. Unhi ki baat thi. Hamne apne liye kuch nahi kiya." (We took a stand for Bangladesh. It was their matter. We didn't do anything for ourselves.)

Will ICC Levy Sanctions on PCB?