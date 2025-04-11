Pakistan's Match-Fixer Mohammad Amir Picks IPL Over PSL, Expresses Desire to Feature in BCCI's T20 League

PSL or IPL: There is going to be a massive India- Pakistan showdown on April 11 when the Pakistan Super League host the curtain-raiser. It also happens to be the first-time ever that both the rival leagues are clashing over dates. Ahead of the opening night at the PSL, veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir, who is currently a British citizen, was asked which league would he like to play - PSL or IPL - in case there is a clash of dates next season as well. To this question, he picked IPL.

Question: If the PSL happens in the same window as the IPL, and as a British citizen you're eligible for the IPL, would you choose the IPL?

Mohammad Amir: Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly.

He also admitted that he wants to team up with Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side. No Pakistani player has featured in the IPL since 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

(He said this on Quetta Gladiators)

WATCH VIDEO

PSL 2025