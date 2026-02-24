Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan Reacts on Possible 'The Hundred' Snub By IPL-Linked Teams: 'Not in Our Hands'

The Hundred: As Pakistan get ready to take on England in a Super 8 clash on Tuesday, Sahibzada Farhan broke silence on ‘The Hundred’ situation. Reports have been doing the rounds that claim that all IPL-linked franchise owners at ‘The Hundred’ will boycott Pakistan players at the auction. Still optimistic about things, Farhan said that things are not in his hands.

‘Not in our hands’

"See, it's not in our hands to decide who will pick us or not. That is not in our hands. Wherever we get a chance, those who are interested can pick us, and we are ready to play in that league. And we are not interested in playing with the people, the way you have spoken," he said on the eve of the game against England when informed about the development.

"I have a lot of hope, every player wants to play for every league, and The Hundred is one of the best leagues. So hope for the best," he added.

Farhan is a gun player for Pakistan. He has been in good form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has also hit a century against Namibia in Pakistan's must-win final group-stage game. He hit a blistering 52-ball hundred which helped his team win the match and seal a Super 8 spot.

How Many Indian Franchises Are There?

For the unversed, in England's 'The Hundred', Indian ownership came into effect on October 1, 2025.

Currently, there are four franchises who have IPL-linked owners. The four franchises are MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR), Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), and SunRisers Leeds (Sun Group).