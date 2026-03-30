Shaheen Afridi BLATANTLY Lies After Caught Ball-Tampering on Camera During PSL 2026: 'Don't Know...'

PSL 2026: Senior Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman were caught tampering the ball on camera. While this has brought more shame to the PSL, the Lahore Qalandars captain Afridi has blatantly lied. After caught on camera tampering the ball, Afridi, when asked about five-run penalty at the post-match presentation - said that he does not know anything about it.

Avoiding giving a clear answer, he said his team would return to the dressing room and review the footage to determine whether the ball's condition was deliberately altered.

'Don't know about this'

“I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken and we can't do anything,” Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.