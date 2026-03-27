Pakistan SHAMED, Again! Pink Ball Controversy, And Other Broadcasting Blunders From Opening Day at PSL 2026

PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League has gotten off on the wrong foot and the world is now mocking Pakistan again. Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne was stunned at the ball turning pink during the curtain-raiser in Lahore on Thursday. The ball shockingly turned pink, probably due to the dye on the jersey. But then, that made visibility a problem. That certainly was not the only problem from the opening night of the PSL.

Blunders in the broadcast of PSL 2026

Camera Quality: The camera quality looked extremely poor and dull, the cameras were even shaking. And once the visuals are of poor quality, it takes the sheen away from the game and that is exactly what happened at the Gadaffi stadium on Thursday.

Poor Technology: Even the technology used was not up to the mark. Apart from the field graphic, no other technology or innovation appeared in the broadcast.

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Artificial Crowd Noise: The game was played behind closed doors which meant there was no crowd, yet just to create the vibe for television viewing, artificial crowd noise was used - which was never in sync and sounded bizarre everytime it played.

The PSL 2026 has already been widely criticised as one of the most chaotic and poorly managed editions in its history, with multiple operational disasters, security threats, and a wave of high-profile player withdrawals just before and during the tournament.

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