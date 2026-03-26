Updated 26 March 2026 at 15:31 IST
RCB Suffer Setback, Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 As SLC Refuses NOC | Report
RCB bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming 2026 season of the IPL.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a major setback ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara set to miss the upcoming season.
Nuwan Thushara Fails To Get NOC From SLC To Participate In IPL
According to a report by Newswire, Sri Lanka Cricket has refused to grant Thushara a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
Sri Lanka’s cricket board has made it mandatory for all players to pass newly introduced physical performance tests before being cleared to participate in franchise leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the IPL.
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The report further stated that while Thushara is not injured, fitness concerns prompted selectors to take a firm stance.
Sri Lanka Cricket has adopted a stricter approach this time, granting NOCs only to players who successfully meet the new fitness standards. Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, have already cleared the tests and received approval to play in the IPL.
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Nuwan Thushara's Numbers In IPL
Thushara has represented two franchises in the IPL since making his debut in 2024, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 31-year-old has featured in eight matches, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.43 and a bowling average of 31.44.
He was part of RCB’s title-winning squad in the 2025 season, where he played just one match, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 and a bowling average of 26.00.
The Bengaluru-based franchise will begin their title defence in the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB won their maiden IPL title in the 18th edition of the tournament, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 15:31 IST