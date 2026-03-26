RCB Suffer Setback, Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 As SLC Refuses NOC | Report

IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a major setback ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara set to miss the upcoming season.

Nuwan Thushara Fails To Get NOC From SLC To Participate In IPL

According to a report by Newswire, Sri Lanka Cricket has refused to grant Thushara a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sri Lanka’s cricket board has made it mandatory for all players to pass newly introduced physical performance tests before being cleared to participate in franchise leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the IPL.

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The report further stated that while Thushara is not injured, fitness concerns prompted selectors to take a firm stance.

Sri Lanka Cricket has adopted a stricter approach this time, granting NOCs only to players who successfully meet the new fitness standards. Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, have already cleared the tests and received approval to play in the IPL.

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Nuwan Thushara's Numbers In IPL

Thushara has represented two franchises in the IPL since making his debut in 2024, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 31-year-old has featured in eight matches, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.43 and a bowling average of 31.44.

He was part of RCB’s title-winning squad in the 2025 season, where he played just one match, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 and a bowling average of 26.00.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will begin their title defence in the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.