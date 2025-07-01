Pakistan Should be Afraid of Playing India in Asia Cup 2025. Here's Why

Asia Cup 2025: There is cloud hovering over the future of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Will the event happen or will it get cancelled? There is too much uncertainty around it following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The Board of Control of Cricket in India finds itself in a spot of bother after receiving calls from several sections to boycott all matches with Pakistan and not play them in either ACC or ICC events.

But again, according to a Cricbuzz report, the organisers plan to go ahead with the event. While a formal announcement could be made soon, it is understood that the marquee event will take place in September.

Why Should Pakistan be Afraid of India at Asia Cup 2025?

In case the organisers can pull it off, Pakistan should be wary of India as the Men in Blue have a superior history at the event against them. The arch-rivals have faced each other in 19 matches in Asia Cup tournaments. Out of these 19 games, India have won 10 whereas Pakistan have come out victorious on six occasions. Three matches ended without a result.

It would now be interesting to see what happens if the two teams meet this year at the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Cricket in Shambles

Pakistan cricket has hit all all-time low. The side has not lived up to expectations recently. The Men in Green were eliminated from the Champions Trophy in the early stages as they could not even make the playoffs.