Setback For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fans as India's Tour of Bangladesh is in Doubt; BCB Hopeful as BCCI Awaits Government's Nod

India vs Bangladesh: Team India switches to white-ball cricket just after the Test series in England. The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for a limited-overs series where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is, as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme. The series was set to begin from August 17, but there could be a delay. In the wake of the tensions between India and Pakistan and also the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year, clouds loom over the series.

But, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is confident that the series will happen. BCB President Aminul Islam confirmed that they are in talks with the BCCI, who are looking for a nod from the Indian government.

‘We’re having positive discussions with the BCCI’

“We’re having positive discussions with the BCCI. It’s not like (hosting India) in August or September; we are having discussions about how we can do the series, and if we cannot host it now, we will do it at another possible time,” he said. Aminul added that while India haven’t formally requested a postponement, the tour hinges on a green light from the government.”

Rohit-Kohli's Comeback in Blue

The series of Bangladesh holds massive interest as it will see the comeback of India's two stalwarts - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both the cricketers have retired from T20Is and Tests. They are likely to feature in the ODIs and hence it will be a heartbreak for fans if the series does not happen.