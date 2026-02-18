Pakistan vs Namibia, Live Streaming, T20 WC: When And Where to Watch

PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 35: It may be Pakistan's last game of the group-stage, but it is an important one. The Men in Green, fresh from their loss against India, take on Namibia in Colombo. For Pakistan, only a win would ensure they make it to the Super 8 stage. There is no doubt that Pakistan would start favourites, but again, they have the tendency of blowing hot and cold. The Salman Agha-led side would look to avoid self-destruction against Namibia.

PAK vs NAM, Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

When will the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Advertisement

When does the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

What time is the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Where can fans watch the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Fans can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app.

PAK vs NAM Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay