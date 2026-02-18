Netherlands Make Bizarre Request to GCA to Counter Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Threat During T20 World Cup 2026 Game vs India

India vs Netherlands: The Netherlands side may have little to no hope of making it through to the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, but against India they want to leave no stone unturned. The Dutch side is taking their last game against the defending champions seriously. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, it is understood that the request to the GCA. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, they asked for a net batter, specifically, a left-hander.

Why Dutch Made The Peculiar Request?

It is clear that the Dutch made the request so that their bowlers can counter the Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan threat in particular and they have also realised that India have many left-handers in their ranks. Apart from Abhishek and Kishan, there is Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube.

The GCA did the needful by providing the Dutch side with a left-hander. The GCA did not have a problem with the availability of a player as their Ranji season is over. Eventually, Gujarat captain Manan Hingrajia made himself available.

India Start Hot Favourites

There is no doubt that the Indian team will start overwhelming favourite given their form and the quality they possess. It would be interesting to see if the Indian team is willing to make changes to their winning XI considering it is a dead-rubber. There are whispers that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah may be rested as he is expected to play a big part in the later stages of the tournament.

