Pakistan Withdrawing From T20 World Cup 2026 in Solidarity With Bangladesh is Wishful Thinking. Here's Why

T20 World Cup 2026: Like always, Pakistan is making a fool of themselves in front of the world. In a bid to show their political posturing, the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board has written to the International Cricket Council stating that they stand in solidarity with Bangladesh.

PCB's Wishful Thinking

In fact, there are reports claiming that Pakistan has also offered to host Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026. How can that happen? It is clear that the PCB is playing to the gallery and just kite-flying.

Has the PCB forgotten that they have signed a participating nations agreement and hence they would be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. So, the PCB does not have anything to complain about here. All Jay Shah and his team have to do is show PCB the agreement paper. It is clear that they are trying to please their vote-bank by trying these dirty tricks.

Imagine this situation - America are hosting the football World Cup and Israel say they do not want to travel to America. Now, imagine hypothetically Venezuala offering to host them. Does that make any sense at all? None whatsoever.

It is important that the ICC does not budge under such pressure and set an example in case Bangladesh opt to pull out of the mega event.

BCB's Request Shot Down by ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had recently made a request to the ICC asking them to swap their group in the upcoming T20 World Cup as they did not want to step on Indian soil claiming ‘security concerns’ as the reason.