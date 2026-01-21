Bangladesh Cricketer Takes Anti-BCB Stance; Expresses Desire to Play T20 World Cup 2026 in India

T20 World Cup 2026: Deadline day has arrived and there is still no clarity over Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision over T20 World Cup participation. Up until now, the BCB have remained adamant claiming that they do not want to step on Indian soil and want their group to be swapped, so that they can play their games in Sri Lanka.

While ICC remains firm on their stand that they will not allow that to happen, a Bangladeshi cricketer has gone on record expressing his desire to feature in the mega event in India next month. Claiming that he doesn't really know what is happening behind the curtains, he showed hope and believed that the issue would eventually be resolved.

‘We definitely want to play’

“I don’t really know what is happening internally, so it’s difficult for me to comment. But as players, we definitely want to play,” he said.

“There are many issues involved, and I don’t personally know everything in detail,” he said. “But I believe if these matters are resolved properly and if we get the opportunity, Inshallah it will be very good for the players to take part in the World Cup,” he added.

BCB's Bizarre Demand

The Bangladesh Cricket Board did not show their reluctance to travel to India for the marquee event when the ICC revealed the schedule and hence the timing here is questionable.

Interesting to see what eventually transpires.