Updated 21 January 2026 at 11:37 IST
Bangladesh Cricketer Takes Anti-BCB Stance; Expresses Desire to Play T20 World Cup 2026 in India
T20 World Cup 2026: While the Bangladesh Cricket Board has made it clear that they will not play the WC in India, Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed his desire to feature in the marquee event.
T20 World Cup 2026: Deadline day has arrived and there is still no clarity over Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision over T20 World Cup participation. Up until now, the BCB have remained adamant claiming that they do not want to step on Indian soil and want their group to be swapped, so that they can play their games in Sri Lanka.
While ICC remains firm on their stand that they will not allow that to happen, a Bangladeshi cricketer has gone on record expressing his desire to feature in the mega event in India next month. Claiming that he doesn't really know what is happening behind the curtains, he showed hope and believed that the issue would eventually be resolved.
‘We definitely want to play’
“I don’t really know what is happening internally, so it’s difficult for me to comment. But as players, we definitely want to play,” he said.
“There are many issues involved, and I don’t personally know everything in detail,” he said. “But I believe if these matters are resolved properly and if we get the opportunity, Inshallah it will be very good for the players to take part in the World Cup,” he added.
BCB's Bizarre Demand
The Bangladesh Cricket Board did not show their reluctance to travel to India for the marquee event when the ICC revealed the schedule and hence the timing here is questionable.
Interesting to see what eventually transpires.
This bizarre request was made after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 21 January 2026 at 11:32 IST