Pat Cummins' Australia to Have a Crack at Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Test During WTC 2025 Final? Ex-South African Legend Predicts

WTC 2025 Final: It will be a historic occasion when South Africa take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's starting Wednesday. Ahead of the crucial game, premier South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has got a warning from a former cricketer, Daryll Cullinan. As per Cullinan, the Australians would be targeting Rabada during the game over his drug test row. And hence Cullinan wants Rabada to have a thick skin to counter it as he would have to deal with it for the rest of his career, not just from his oppositions, but also fans. Cullinan reckons the best way to keep them quiet is to take wickets.

'He's going to have to live with for the rest of his career'

"Rabada is going to deal with, for the rest of his career, comments being made relating to off-the-field matters, not only on the field but also by spectators. Only he can deal with it. The best would be just to take wickets. That'll settle that side of things too, but I think it'd be naive to think that comments won't be made and his attention brought to it, but it's going to be something that he's going to have to live with for the rest of his career, even if he's taking wickets," Cullinan said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Kagiso Would be Key For SA

Without a doubt, Rabada would be integral to South Africa's chances at the WTC final. He would certainly get assistance from the strip at Lord's. Can he get the early wickets for SA could be the key.