Pat Cummins Confirms IPL 2026 Return Date For SRH Amid Fitness Concerns

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that he will not play the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 18.

The veteran Australian player has also ruled himself out of the SRH's match against the Delhi Capitals on April 21. The development was confirmed after he replied to a fan on his Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad skipper Cummins added that he is targeting the April 25 clash against the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season.

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The Australian Test and ODI skipper further revealed he is flying back on April 17 to join the squad. "Fly back Friday. Aiming for 25th vs RR," Cummins replied to fans on Instagram.

Cummins, who is the designated captain of SRH in the IPL, is rehabilitating from a back injury. Notably, the pacer has left the IPL 2026 camp and returned to Australia to undergo a final scan on his back injury, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

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Cummins has been largely inactive since July last year--apart from featuring in a single Ashes Test in Adelaide--and earlier said that he has resumed bowling in the nets and is gradually building up his workload as part of a structured rehabilitation plan.

In place of Cummins, the Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan is the skipper for SRH in the 2026 season.