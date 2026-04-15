Rohit Sharma Set To Miss Mumbai Indians' Clash Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Report

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) have suffered a huge blow in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs PBKS Clash

According to a report by Cricbuzz, star batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Mumbai Indians’ upcoming clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the 24th match of the IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 16.

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The report further stated that the extent of Rohit’s hamstring injury will be revealed by the Mumbai-based franchise during the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings.

The former MI skipper sustained the injury during their previous fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based franchise suffered an 18-run defeat to RCB in that match.

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The 38-year-old scored 19 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 146.15. During his time at the crease, the former MI captain struck two fours and one six. Before the start of the sixth over, the physio came onto the field to provide Rohit Sharma with medical treatment. However, the 38-year-old continued to feel discomfort and eventually had to walk off the field.

MI Continue To Struggle In IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma has played 276 IPL matches and 271 innings, scoring 7183 runs at a strike rate of 132.60 and an average of 29.92. He slammed two centuries and 48 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.