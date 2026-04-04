Pat Cummins Flies Home For Final Scan On Back Injury, SRH Captain's IPL 2026 Return Date Revealed

Sunrisers Hyderabad rounded up their first IPL 2026 win as they thrashed KKR by 65 runs on Thursday. Ishan Kishan continued to lead SRH in the absence of Pat Cummins, who has been recuperating from a back injury. Cummins arrived in India ahead of IPL 2026 but hasn't played for the IPL side and has been working on his fitness.

Huge Pat Cummins Injury Update Emerges Ahead Of LSG Clash

There has been a growing concern over his injury timeline, but a positive update has now emerged. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Cummins has returned to Australia and will undergo a scheduled scan to determine the extent of his back injury. Australia's Test captain was involved in only a single Ashes Test match, and he was expected to return to leading the Sunrisers in the latter half of IPL 2026.

As per the ESPN Cricinfo report, if everything goes as per the plan, Cummins should return to India and join the SRH squad on April 17. Cummins is now expected to miss the next three matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Eshan Malinga and David Payne have led the Sunrisers' bowling, and one of them might have to sit out once Cummins regains his full fitness. As it stands, Ishan will captain the side in the next three games at least.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ravichandran Smaran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Jack Edwards, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, David Payne, Pat Cummins.