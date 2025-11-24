Pat Cummins Set to Lead At The Gabba? Australia Head Coach Shares Huge Update On Premier Fast Bowler

Cricket Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has delivered a key update on Pat Cummins' availability for the second Ashes Test match. While no official call has been made as of yet, McDonald's update on Cummins' health offers some clarity ahead of the much-awaited Pink-Ball test.

Australia obliterated England in the Ashes series opener clash in Perth, and the match was wrapped up in just two days. It was a historic sight at the Perth Stadium as the Aussies annihilated the English batters to gain a 1-0 lead in the storied rivalry.

Pat Cummins Poised For Gabba Return? CA Drops Major Update

Australia was without its regular skipper, Pat Cummins, who was ruled out due to a back stress fracture. The Aussie fast bowler was seen bowling at full tilt in Perth, displaying positive signs for a rapid comeback.

Coach Andrew McDonald has revealed that they will be able to connect the dots once they see him and assess the situation. He also opened up about Cummins' training with the team in Perth ahead of the first Test match.

Advertisement

“Once we see him again, we will be able to then join the dots as to what that potentially looks like. But for those who saw him in Perth, I did say this a while back that he will be up and bowling...and people will be sitting there questioning why he's not playing.

"It looked like a player who was nearing the completion of his rehabilitation. The intensity was there, the ball speed was there. There are a lot of positives, but now it is just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we are not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much," Andrew McDonald said.

Advertisement

Australia Obliterate England In Ashes Series Opener In Perth

Cricket Australia delivered an all-out rampage, with Travis Head going full guns blazing with the bat, while Mitchell Starc became the boogeyman for England Cricket with a seven-wicket haul. The Aussies performed like the terrorising Godzilla, obliterating everything that stood in their way.