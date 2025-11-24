'Silence of Not Being Out There': Karun Nair Subtly Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Ind's Horror Show vs SA?

Ind vs SA: Veteran India batter Karun Nair took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet on Monday while the team was not faring well in the 2nd Test in Guwahati. Nair, who was part of the England tour, was ignored in the two-match Test series against South Africa at home. Not able to hold onto his emotions watching the team crumble, Nair came up with a post that seemed to be subtly targeting coach Gautam Gambhir.

‘Silence of not being out there…’

His post read: ‘Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.’

His tweet has actually gone viral as it has created a buzz. His tweet has got fans guessing over what he exactly means. What can be made of this tweet is that Karun wants to be there in the middle for India.

Team India Reeling in Guwahati

On the third day of the Guwahati Test, India were placed in a comfortable position, but suddenly the side went from 95 for one to 122 for seven. At No. 3, Sai Sudharsan scored 15 while Shubman Gill's replacement at no.4, Dhruv Jurel departed for a disappointing seven-ball duck. Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja departed for single-digit scores whereas Nitish Kumar Reddy managed to score 10 runs.

