Pat Cummins Will be Ready For IPL 2026 After Grueling Ashes? Ex-RCB Legend Questions SRH Ahead of Auction

IPL 2026: With the Ashes about to get underway, the Australian players would be looking to give it their best. Now what happens to Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, who would be part of the iconic Ashes series. Will Cummins be ready for the IPL after a grueling season of the Ashes? With the auction coming up in December, ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru star AB De Villiers has questioned the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. ABD reckons with Shami gone, SRH will have to look at other options at the auction.

‘Big question mark on Pat Cummins’

"They've kept some of their key players. Big question mark on Pat Cummins. Will he be ready after the Ashes? Will he be fresh and fit? With Shami gone, they will need some experience and firepower with the ball in there. They've played some decent cricket but ran out of steam. They've kept a decent bulk and no real reason to panic, I believe," he said on his YouTube channel.

The first Ashes Test starts from November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. For the unversed, Cummins will not feature in the first Test at Perth as he is recovering from an injury.

Aus or Eng - Who Start Favourites?

Without a doubt, Australia would start favourites. They know the conditions better and also enjoy a very good record against England at home in the Ashes.

Meanwhile, England have already named their squad for the opening Test. The big surprise was the inclusion of Shoaib Bashir alongside five pacers.