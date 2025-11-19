Updated 19 November 2025 at 13:59 IST
Mark Wood Named Fit As England Confirm 12-Member Squad For Ashes Opener
Mark Wood has been declared fit as England have named a 12-member squad for the upcoming Ashes opener against Australia in Perth.
England's bowler Mark Wood in action during Day 1 of the 3rd Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot | Image: ANI
England have confirmed their 12-member squad for the upcoming Ashes opener in Perth. Mark Wood has been named fit after a scan revealed the fast bowler doesn't have any major issues. Wood will be making his first apperarance since August 2024.
Ben Stokes (c)
Jofra Archer
Gus Atkinson
Shoaib Bashir
Harry Brook
Brydon Carse
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Ollie Pope
Joe Root
Jamie Smith (wk)
Mark Wood
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 13:59 IST