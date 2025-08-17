PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Gains Strong Support For Asia Cup Spot: 'He Took The Team To The Final'

Speculations regarding India's Asia Cup squad selection have become very rife in the last few days. Team India played a brilliant 2-2 draw with England and will now shift their focus to the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format this time.

Shreyas Iyer Backed For Asia Cup 2025

India are the designated host, but as it was pre-decided, the tournament will be staged in the UAE, a neutral venue. India defeated Sri Lanka in the last edition and will start their campaign on September 10 against the UAE, followed by a big-ticket clash against Pakistan on September 14.

A lot of players will be in the mix for the selection, and Shreyas Iyer is expected to be in contention. He had a solid Champions Trophy campaign, leading India to their 3rd title as Men In Blue defeated New Zealand in Dubai.

Aakash Chopra has backed the Punjab Kings captain for a spot in the Asia Cup but insisted there might not be a spot for him in the team. On his YouTube channel, he said, "That is a phenomenal question. No one is answering this question and everything else is being spoken about. Of course, you want him to play. Indian cricket's beauty is that it has a lot of talent. So many people look ready that if someone were to play, he would change the game. Shreyas Iyer can do that.

“If you see his recent IPL performance, he came after sorting out his short-ball problem. He has opened up his stance a little and started hitting very well towards midwicket and long-on. If you leave aside the RCB matches, he has been absolutely outstanding. He took the team to the final.”

India's Huge Conundrum For Asia Cup Selection