PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026, Match No 4, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026, Match No 4: In what promises to be a humdinger on Tuesday, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings would like to start their campaign on a winning note when they take on a formidable Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. No doubt, a high-scoring affair is expected as both teams have renowned hitters in their ranks. Interesting to see that there is dew intervention in Mullanpur or not.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming

When Will The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, March 31.

Advertisement

Where Will The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place at the iconic Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

At What Time Will The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match Start?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs GT, Predicted XII

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis/Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak