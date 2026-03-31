WATCH | Rohit Sharma POKES Fun at Shardul Thakur in Front of Nita Ambani in MI Dressing-Room: 'Trying to Say Something?'

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best as he poked fun at Shardul Thakur in front of owner Nita Ambani after win over KKR. The incident took place inside the MI dressing-room at the Wankhede on Sunday. Thakur, who picked up three wickets in the game and played a crucial role, was welcomed by Nita and was asked to give a speech. During his speech when Thakur says I was supposed join this franchise earlier, Rohit Sharma promptly interjects and says: ‘Are you trying to say something?’

Once Rohit said that, there was a huge laughter in the dressing-room which also left Thakur red-faced. The clip was posted by the MI official social media handle. Here is the viral clip.

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‘It Feels Special’

"This ground has given me bitter and sweet memories both. To come and play for MI is special. To come and play on my home ground. I was a net bowler and upcoming boy in the early years, quietly making my mark. Since then it was always going to happen, and it's finally happened. So it feels special. I'll be very happy if I stay here [for my career]. It's my home city. The kind of backing I have got here is amazing," Thakur said at the post-match presentation.

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Against KKR, MI gunned down a 220-plus target, something they were unable to do in their previous seven attempts. Also, they had never won their opening game of the IPL since 2012, that is another monkey they got off their back with a comfortable six-wicket win. Rohit turned back the clock smashing a breathtaking 78 off 38 balls, while Ryan Rickelton thumped 81 off 43, the duo adding 148 runs for the opening wicket off just 71 balls.