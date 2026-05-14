PBKS vs MI, Dharamshala Weather Update: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport For Punjab Kings?

Alarm bells have started to ring for Punjab Kings as they have lost four matches on the bounce. PBKS will now host the Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. With three matches to go, Punjab need to ensure winning at least two of them to have any chance of a playoff berth.

Punjab cannot afford to have any more slipups, and this has made the match against Mumbai Indians a must-win. MI have already crashed out of the tournament, so they are not carrying any baggage. But the weather could play a spoilsport as things stand.

Dharamshala Weather Update For PBKS vs MI Game

Image: Accuweather

Rain lashed out at Dharamshala on the eve of the match, and the ground had to be covered to protect the surface. Players hardly got time to train and the forecast on matchday could raise a few eyebrows. As per Accuweather, there is a 55% chance of rain in the afternoon, but the rain threat will significantly reduce with time.

The temperature will hover between 18 and 23 degrees and in the evening, a 63% cloud cover is expected to hover around in the sky. Due could be a huge factor and the team winning the toss should bat first.

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Punjab reached the final last time but lost to a superior RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.