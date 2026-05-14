Virat Kohli Proves Krunal Pandya's Prediction Right With Record-Breaking Century as RCB Beat KKR in IPL 2026: 'Told You so'

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli bounced back to form with an unbeaten century against Kolkata after registering two consecutive ducks. Kohli's 105* off 60 balls helped RCB gun down a 200+ total on Wednesday in Raipur. Kohli, who was coming into the game on the back of two ducks, was low-in-confidence. Despite that, he overcame odds and delivered a masterclass that would be remembered for years. Kohli's teammate Krunal Pandya had predicted his comeback. And after the century, he broke silence.

“Virat Kohli is a champion player. When he fails for two games, I get more excited because I know he will come back. We are never tense about him. He is a different beast, he has a lot of hunger. From here on, I am sure Virat Kohli will do Virat Kohli things,” Krunal had said.

‘Told You so’

And after the knock, he took to social media and captioned a picture with Kohli as: 'I Told You so'.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s fluent 71 and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 49 powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 192/4, Kohli brought out a glorious, unbeaten century laced with 11 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 175 – his ninth IPL ton and 10th overall in T20s, as RCB completed the chase with five balls to spare.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 192/4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 71, Rinku Singh 49 not out; Josh Hazlewood 1-35, Rasikh Salam 1-35) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 194/4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 105 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Kartik Tyagi 3-32, Sunil Narine 1-31) by six wickets.