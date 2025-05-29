PBKS vs RCB: Bengaluru Delivers Final Warning Shots To Punjab Right Before High-Stakes Clash In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru has served the one final warning shot to the Punjab Kings before their highly anticipated encounter at New Chandigarh. RCB reminded PBKS of their win-loss streak against them, and the numbers look concerning for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Virat Kohli's team has picked up wins, which is a statistic they need to keep in mind. Things have become much spicier as they progress towards the upcoming Qualifier 1 match-up.

RCB Delivers One Final Warning Ahead Of Qualifier 1

The Qualifier One is almost upon us as two titanic sides are geared up to stand and deliver. The IPL 2025 Playoffs begin with Punjab Kings facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at New Chandigarh, and the anticipation is at an all-time high. PBKS have been coming in hot as they ended the league stage at the top of the standings. But RCB also showcased an impressive showcase to put them firmly in the race for the title. Ahead of the must-win clash, the Bengaluru-based franchise has issued a final warning to Punjab before the action goes down in New Chandigarh.

RCB shared a graphic on social media which displayed their win count in the previous five encounters against the Punjab Kings. Bengaluru has a solid track record against Punjab, with four wins and a loss.

"Solid record, but the past doesn’t play the next ball. Eyes on tonight," the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captioned the post on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

PBKS & RCB To Battle It Out For A Direct Entry To IPL 2025 Final

The Royal Rumble in New Chandigarh is set to be exciting, and the pitch's behavior suggests that the team that bats first has won the most times. However, the tracks have frequently proved erratic and can turn dramatically. The stakes are bigger than ever, with one side guaranteed a direct seat to the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The losing team, on the other side, would have to play the winner of the Eliminator round.

Historically, Punjab and Bengaluru have participated in the IPL summit clash but finished as runner-ups. PBKS were ranked ninth last season, but they have substantially improved this year, and their success has won them new supporters. Shreyas Iyer has served as a talisman for them. However, Rajat Patidar's captaincy could not be ruled out because he has done remarkably well in terms of guiding the team. Both sides are in a favourable spot to advance, and it is yet to be seen who emerges as the better side.