Virat Kohli Earns High Praise After RCB’s Commanding Victory Over DC In IPL 2026: 'He Has Been Incredibly Consistent'
Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 23 runs from 15 balls as RCB clinched a commanding win over DC in the IPL 2026.
- Cricket
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a commanding nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27.
Josh Hazlewood Leads RCB's Bowling Attack vs DC
RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his outstanding four-wicket haul in just 3.3 overs, conceding only 12 runs at an economy rate of 3.40.
It was RCB’s stunning bowling attack that stole the show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, Virat Kohli’s consistent performance with the bat also deserves recognition.
RCB’s bowlers bundled out DC for just 75 in the first innings. Despite the modest target, Kohli played a calm and composed knock to guide the Bengaluru-based franchise to a dominant victory. The top-order batter remained unbeaten, scoring 23 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 153.33, including one four and two sixes.
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Virat Kohli Receives High Praise After RCB's Win Over DC
Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan praised Kohli’s consistency and hunger for runs, calling him the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen.
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“Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9,000 IPL runs against the world’s best bowlers is no easy task. It’s about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that’s what brings the best out of him. He has been in the IPL since 2008, and the best part is that he didn’t start his career as an opener. He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle, which changed his game completely. He will soon reach 10,000 runs, without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen, not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras,” McClenaghan said.
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Following this commanding win, RCB hold second place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.919. The Bengaluru-based franchise will next face Gujarat Titans on April 30.