PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026: In-form Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Punjab have been in very good form and will hence hold a slight advantage as well.

"When I came to PBKS - it has been eight years now - I did not get many chances in the first four years. I used to sit outside and think [about] how I could get a chance to play. But because of Impact Player, opportunities have increased" said Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the match.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place on Saturday, April 11.

Where Will The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

At What Time Will The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Start?

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

How To Watch The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs SRH Probable XII

PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal