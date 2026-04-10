IPL 2026: LSG Rope In South African All-Rounder George Linde To Replace Injured Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in South African all-rounder George Linde to replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in their squad for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season.

IPL Confirms LSG Sign George Linde, Replacing Wanindu Hasaranga

In an official statement, the IPL confirmed the signing of George Linde, who is set to make his debut in the cash-rich league. The South African all-rounder has joined the Lucknow-based franchise at his reserve price of Rs. 1 crore.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Hasaranga was signed by LSG for INR 2 crore at the auction but has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Sri Lanka’s opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Linde, a left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has represented South Africa in 3 Tests, 4 ODIs and 37 T20Is. In T20Is, Linde has scored 403 runs and picked up 35 wickets. He brings extensive experience in the shortest format, having played 250 T20 matches. This will be his maiden stint in the TATA IPL. He will join LSG at his reserve price of INR 1 crore," IPL wrote in their official statement.

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According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Lucknow-based franchise had three options to replace Wanindu Hasaranga: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Linde, and Liam Dawson. However, in the end, the Super Giants opted to go with the South African all-rounder.

George Linde has played 37 matches and 26 innings in his T20I career, scoring 403 runs at a strike rate of 147.61 and an average of 19.19. The 34-year-old also picked up 35 wickets from 36 T20I innings.

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Even though Linde is all set to make his debut in the IPL. But the all-rounder had previously shone in other T20 leagues.

The South African played 250 T20 matches and 188 innings, scoring 2746 runs at a strike rate of 136.68 and an average of 19.47. He also picked up 218 wickets from 237 T20 innings at an economy rate of 7.42.

Wanindu Hasaranga Sustained Hamstring Injury During T20 World Cup 2026

After LSG’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 9, Tom Moody confirmed that they would announce Wanindu Hasaranga’s replacement within the next 24–48 hours.

“We are preparing for the fact that he isn’t going to be able to join us. We are looking at replacements, which should be announced in 24–48 hours,” Moody said at the post-match press conference.