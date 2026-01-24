Amid T20 World Cup Impasse, Corruption Allegations Rocked Bangladesh Cricket, BCB Official To Be Investigated: Report

Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup remains uncertain. They have refused to travel to India for the ICC event so far, and as things stand, they are likely to be replaced by another team by the ICC for this tournament.

Bangladesh Cricket Faces Corruption Allegations

Amid the T20 World Cup deadlock, another controversy has erupted in Bangladesh cricket. As per ESPN Cricinfo, board director Mokhlesur Rahman is currently being probed for corruption charges. The allegations came to light after a Bangladeshi journalist unfolded the details on social media on Thursday. BCB's integrity unit, headed by Alex Marshall, has launched an investigation into the corruption charges which is belived to be surrounding this year's Bangladesh Premier League.

BPL was already the subject of corruption charges from the previous season, and this will be a new low for Bangladesh cricket. Rahman, who also happened to be the audit committee chairman, has already stepped down from his position, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Bangladesh Confirmed They Will Not Travel To India

On Thursday, Bangladesh confirmed their intention not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. A meeting was held between the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the cricketers and the interim government's sports advisor in Dhaka and a decision was then conveyed to the media.

“We will continue to communicate with the ICC. We want to play the World Cup, but we won't play in India. We will keep fighting. There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue,” Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul said.

