PCB HUMILIATED, Again! Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head Pick IPL 2026 Over Australia's Tour of Pakistan

Australia's Tour of Pakistan: Top players Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head are set to skip the tour of Pakistan as they are featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The upcoming ODI series against Pakistan is set to begin on May 30 and that is when these Australian players who are part of SRH and RCB would be featuring in the business end of the IPL. The Australian selectors picked a fairly young side for the tour of Pakistan which will be followed by the tour of Bangladesh as well.

Chair of selectors George Bailey said that the squad for the series against Pakistan and Bangladesh has a perfect blend of youth and experience.

‘Nice mix’

“It’s always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team. The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours,” Bailey said in an official Cricket Australia release.

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​“Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years across the calendar and with future campaigns in mind," he added.

Australia ODI squad for Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

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Australia ODI squad for Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.