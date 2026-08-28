PCB Lodges Protest Over Sky Sports' Interview With Imran Khan's Sons, Threatened To Walkout At Lord's

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a formal complaint to Sky Sports after it aired an interview with the sons of former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan during the lunch interval of the second Test against England at Lord's.



As per Cricinfo, PCB is considering the option of Pakistan players not taking to the field after the break as a mark of protest. Former England cricketer and Sky broadcaster Michael Atherton did the interview. During the interview, Imran's sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan, expressed their fears and concerns over their father's health and life, as he has been in prison for three years.



The PCB is understood to have got in touch with Sky ahead of the lunch break to protest and threatened that players would not return to the field post-lunch if the interview was aired. While Sky initially delayed the interview, it ran the 18-minute footage anyway. By the time it ended, Pakistan players were preparing to make it to the field for the post-lunch session at 2:40 PM local time.



Atherton conducted the interview on Wednesday at the Lord's Writers' Room, with the broadcaster running a teaser ahead of the Test match. In Pakistan, the match's broadcaster, PTV, did not show the interview.



Imran's health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital. But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.