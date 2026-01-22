PCB Provoked BCB Into Mess With ICC; Leaving Bangladeshi Fans, Players to Suffer Over T20 World Cup Crisis

T20 World Cup 2026: The deadline given by the International Cricket Council was January 21 for the Bangladeshi Cricket Board to respond - but the latter have not responded, forcing the apex board to extend the ultimatum by 24 hours.

Most reports suggest that the BCB have made up their mind not to budge under the pressure of the ICC.

While it is bizarre to see the national cricket board react in this fashion over a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of it's players - Mustafizur Rahman, in this case - involvement in a domestic league, the ICC has made their stand clear that it is ready to accept a pullout.

Advertisement

How PCB Failed BCB

Pakistan have played foul, they gave false hopes to the BCB claiming that they back the latter's stance. But, they are still going to play the marquee event and they do not stand to lose anything here.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB also offered to host Bangladesh, knowing very well that such a thing is just not possible. Reports suggested that the PCB had stopped training for the mega event, which eventually turned out to be a false claim.

Advertisement

Pakistan have once again proved they they cannot be a trusted ally - for BCB and for the ICC. PCB was unable to change the narrative and now BCB find themselves isolated and concerned in this entire saga.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Sports Advisor Stands Firm Against Pressure From BCCI or ICC

Bangladeshi Players, Fans Big Losers

Even if Bangladesh decide to opt out of the tournament, the event will go ahead as planned as reports claim that the ICC may approach Cricket Scotland asking them to participate.

It is clear that Bangladesh Cricket and the players would suffer as India, who are slated to travel to Bangladesh later in the year, may decide not to.