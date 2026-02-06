PCB Responds to Sri Lanka's Request to Overturn Pakistan Govt's India Boycott Call at ICC T20 World Cup: 'Received Letter, But...'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Back channel talks started once the Pakistan government said that they will not play the much-anticipated T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo. In fact, the Sri Lankan board, realising the amount of money at stake - requested Pakistan to rethink their stance by writing a letter.

'Can't overturn the government's decision'

It is now understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board has responded to the letter. As per HT, the PCB has claimed to have received the letter. But it seems the plea made by SLC has fallen to deaf ears. The PCB source said that they had received the letter, but are helpless and would have to follow the government's direction.

“Yes, we have received the letter, but we can't overturn the government's decision. The call is firmly with the government,” PCB sources confirmed to The Hindustan Times.

The Men in Green would play their T20 WC opener on February 7 against the Netherlands. After that, they will take on the USA on February 10. Pakistan are a team in form after whitewashing Australia in their own backyard recently. For the unversed, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that the Indian team would travel to Colombo on February 15 for the match. Interesting to see what eventually happens in this snowballing saga.

Pakistan cricket team: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.