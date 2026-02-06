Jay Shah Should Travel to Pakistan to Fix T20 World Cup Crisis? Ex-PCB Chief's Bizarre Suggestion to ICC Boss After India Boycott

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: We are still still days away from the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup, yet we do not know the match will eventually happen or not. For the unversed, the Pakistan government has said that they will not allow their national team to play against India in Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on February 15. While reports claim that ICC is trying to convince Pakistan to make an U-turn, a former ICC chief has broken silence on the matter.

‘He should go to Pakistan’

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani has called on incumbent Jay Shah to travel to Pakistan to fix the problem.

“He should go to Pakistan to convince the government to end the boycott and also listen to their grievances,” he said during a conversation with The Dawn.

He added: “It is better for the ICC chairman to deal with the government of Pakistan on his own.”

It is understood that talks between the ICC and the PCB is happening behind closed doors and a decision is expected soon.

Pakistan's T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green will play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on February 7, then they take on the USA on February 10. There is no doubt that Pakistan are a team in form and in sub-continental conditions would be a force to reckon with. The Salman Agha-led side recently whitewashed Australia at home.