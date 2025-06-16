PCB Stoops to New Low; Ex-Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie Awaits Full Payment Amid Contract Dispute

Pakistan cricket has hit a new low and their board is also suffering financially. The PCB is suffering financially and that is the reason why former coach Jason Gillespie has accused the board of not paying him his full amount as per the contract. The former Australian pacer stepped down in December 2024 as Pakistan coach, and since then, the issue over his pending dues remains unresolved. In a recent interview, Gillespie said, “It’s ongoing. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Gillespie Plans Further Action Against PCB

The Pakistan board are reluctant in paying up as they reckon Gillespie did not serve his entire term and hence he breached the contract.

Gillepsie, being the gentleman he is, has thus far denied any wrongdoing. But again, earlier this year, he claimed he is ready to sue the PCB and that has created tensions between the two parties. The former Aussie pacer stepped down from the position of the Pakistan coach in December 2024. Gillespie's tenure may have been cut short due to selection issues and a major reshuffle in Pakistan cricket.

Without a doubt, the ongoing payment issue also highlights the problems that can happen during international coaching deals.

Pak Cricket in Shambles