PCB T20 World Cup Boycott U-Turn in 24 Hours? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Decide IND-PAK Clash Fate 2026

With six days to go for the India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, there's still uncertainty about whether Pakistan will play India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. To end this stagnation, senior ICC officials met with BCB and PCB officials in Lahore on Sunday.

The discussions reportedly took place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and lasted nearly 5 hours. The situation is being treated as a high-priority issue, as ICC is keen to avoid a situation where one of the most anticipated fixtures in the tournament is left hanging in uncertainty.

According to reports, following the meeting, PCB is expected to consult their government on Monday to inform them about the discussions held with ICC. The Pakistan board will reportedly make its stance clear on the proposed boycott of the India-Pakistan match on February 15, 2026.

PCB To Clarify Their Stance In Next 20 Hours

According to several sources, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inform him about the discussions held with the ICC delegation in Lahore. Sources privy to the situation have shared that a final decision can be expected in the next 24-48 hours. Additionally, they added that PCB cannot make the final call as the boycott instructions had come from their government.

Earlier this month, the Government of Pakistan took to X to announce that their side will take part in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup; however, the team will not take the field against India in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

What Happend In The ICC-BCB-PCB Meeting About?

The meeting, held in Lahore, was also attended by Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam, whose presence was seemingly significant as PCB had threatened to pull out after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup.